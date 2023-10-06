Spring Hill Intermediate introduces Roxy Room, sensory space for students

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Spring Hill Intermediate campus in Longview has a new addition. Thursday afternoon, the district introduced the Roxy Room, a space full of fun and colorful lights, sounds and soothing items designed to give students a variety of sensory inputs.

“If you have a child that is overstimulated, has a problem with sensory issues, sensitive issues with sensory, this room is a reset. They bring them into a room so that they can calm down,” said Jackson Foltyn is the founder of the Roxy Room Project, a nonprofit that works to bring these sensory rooms to schools in need.

“I thought, why not do something special for children who are in need, but name it after my daughter because she is the same, because she is on the spectrum. She’s autistic.” said Foltyn.

Spring Hill ISD got the idea after former intermediate teacher, Lara Manasse, learned about the first Roxy Room at Sabine Elementary.

“You could see some of the children in there, how thrilled they were to see and touch and feel and all that and I thought, we have got to have one of these.” said Manasse.

The school applied for the grant and was awarded it, becoming the second school in East Texas to have a Roxy Room.

“I truly believe this room is going to be awesome to meet those needs, so that they can get back into the classroom and focus.” said Spring Hill Intermediate Principal Dana Robertson.

To learn more about how you can request a Roxy Room in your school, click here.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

