TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Chef Simon Webster, owner of Sabor a Pasion in Palestine, shares a scrumptious and beautiful dessert to make for any special occasion... or just because you have a sweet tooth.

Strawberry tiramisu

by Chef Simon Webster

One pkt lady fingers

1/2 cup orange juice

1/2 cup sugar

3 cups whipping cream

4egg yolks

4egg whites

2 cups sliced strawberries

1cup mashed strawberries

1cup pistachios

2 cups Strawberry liquor

2 packages cream cream

Mix cream cheese, orange juice and sugar until smooth

Fold in whipped cream and beaten egg whites

Whisk egg yolks in double boiler until thick and creamy.

Chill, then add to cream cheese mixture.

To dip lady fingers use mashed strawberries and strawberry liqueur

Layer a square dish with cream cheese mixture, then top with dipped lady fingers, then a few chopped strawberries and pistachios.

Add layers until dish is full.

Tip: Make two days before you serve.

