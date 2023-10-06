Waco man charged in sexual assault of intellectually disabled relative

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man charged in a sealed indictment in August with sexually assaulting an intellectually disabled relative was arrested Thursday.

Christopher Lamont Hicks, 47, posted a $10,000 bond and was released from the McLennan County Jail Friday afternoon after his arrest in the Feb. 16, 2023, alleged sexual assault of a 55-year-old intellectually disabled woman.

The indictment against Hicks was sealed until his arrest because Waco police did not arrest him on the charge and sent the case to the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office for screening. The DA’s office presented the case to a grand jury in August, which returned a first-degree felony indictment for aggravated sexual assault.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant seeking records for Hicks’ phone, the woman’s mother brought her to the Waco Police Department in March to report that Hicks sexually assaulted her at a home in the 800 block of East Calhoun Avenue the month before.

The woman first reported that Hicks sexually assaulted her after workers at the adult day care center she attends noticed her behavior had changed. She told workers there that Hicks sexually assaulted her, and later repeated the allegations during a forensic examination, according to the affidavit.

Hicks denied the allegations and told detectives he hadn’t seen his relative for several months and said he hadn’t lived at the Calhoun Avenue residence since November 2022, the affidavit states. He said he had been living in West for the last few months.

However, the woman’s mother told police she saw Hicks in the mornings and afternoons when she dropped off and picked up her daughter from the Calhoun residence.

“She is adamant that (Hicks) was living in the house at the time the assault occurred,” according to the affidavit.

