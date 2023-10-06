Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Waco man charged in sexual assault of intellectually disabled relative

Christopher Hicks
Christopher Hicks(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man charged in a sealed indictment in August with sexually assaulting an intellectually disabled relative was arrested Thursday.

Christopher Lamont Hicks, 47, posted a $10,000 bond and was released from the McLennan County Jail Friday afternoon after his arrest in the Feb. 16, 2023, alleged sexual assault of a 55-year-old intellectually disabled woman.

The indictment against Hicks was sealed until his arrest because Waco police did not arrest him on the charge and sent the case to the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office for screening. The DA’s office presented the case to a grand jury in August, which returned a first-degree felony indictment for aggravated sexual assault.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant seeking records for Hicks’ phone, the woman’s mother brought her to the Waco Police Department in March to report that Hicks sexually assaulted her at a home in the 800 block of East Calhoun Avenue the month before.

The woman first reported that Hicks sexually assaulted her after workers at the adult day care center she attends  noticed her behavior had changed. She told workers there that Hicks sexually assaulted her, and later repeated the allegations during a forensic examination, according to the affidavit.

Hicks denied the allegations and told detectives he hadn’t seen his relative for several months and said he hadn’t lived at the Calhoun Avenue residence since November 2022, the affidavit states. He said he had been living in West for the last few months.

However, the woman’s mother told police she saw Hicks in the mornings and afternoons when she dropped off and picked up her daughter from the Calhoun residence.

“She is adamant that (Hicks) was living in the house at the time the assault occurred,” according to the affidavit.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ONCOR crews are working to restore power in Tyler and around East Texas.
Thousands without power after overnight storms sweep East Texas
Jabraylon Levias
Affidavit reveals ID of Lufkin High student accused of bringing gun
Source: City of Lufkin Facebook page
Lufkin road reopened after water leak repaired
From left, Larry Dewayne Skinner, Joe Brownie Robinson III and Michael Taundre Davis.
3 arrested after Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office seizes marijuana, meth
Michael Taundre Davis, 46, Joe Brownie Robinson III, 47, and Larry Dewayne Skinner, 38, were...
3 Nacogdoches men arrested after deputies find meth, promethazine, large amount of cash

Latest News

A recent East Texas saturating rain has some hopeful that the “green effect” will produce one...
WebXtra: East Texas professor weighs chances of third hay crop this season
Seasons of Hope Center Board President Pam Hudson explains why the pumpkin patch was started.
Lufkin Seasons of Hope opens pumpkin patch
Seasons of Hope Center Board President Pam Hudson explains why the pumpkin patch was started.
WebXtra: Lufkin Seasons of Hope opens pumpkin patch
According to Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, a semi truck clipped the power pole.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of Pershing Avenue in Lufkin closed due to downed power pole
The plaques are on Shawnee Street.
Nacogdoches community honors African American trail blazers