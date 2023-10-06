Washington state fugtive arrested in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Washington man has been arrested for homicide in Washington state Thursday.

The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted the Texas Rangers in the apprehension of Dayton Kegley Griffin, 25, who is wanted for homicide in Kitsap County, Washington.

Griffin was taken into custody without incident and is currently awaiting extradition back to Washington.

