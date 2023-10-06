Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Washington state fugtive arrested in Central Texas

By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Washington man has been arrested for homicide in Washington state Thursday.

The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted the Texas Rangers in the apprehension of Dayton Kegley Griffin, 25, who is wanted for homicide in Kitsap County, Washington.

Griffin was taken into custody without incident and is currently awaiting extradition back to Washington.

