Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: East Texas professor weighs chances of third hay crop this season

A recent East Texas saturating rain has some hopeful that the “green effect” will produce one...
A recent East Texas saturating rain has some hopeful that the “green effect” will produce one more cutting of hay, but it isn’t as simple as that.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - A recent East Texas saturating rain has some hopeful that the “green effect” will produce one more cutting of hay, but it isn’t as simple as that.

The summer drought, and roasting heat of August and September stalled any chance of a third cutting of hay. Though the rain is a positive, it’s not the only factor in a chance at getting another hay cutting.

Texas A&M Agri-life Overton professor and forage extension specialist Vanessa Corriher-Olson Ph.d., says there are important variables that are musts to get another hay crop.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ONCOR crews are working to restore power in Tyler and around East Texas.
Thousands without power after overnight storms sweep East Texas
Jabraylon Levias
Affidavit reveals ID of Lufkin High student accused of bringing gun
Source: City of Lufkin Facebook page
Lufkin road reopened after water leak repaired
From left, Larry Dewayne Skinner, Joe Brownie Robinson III and Michael Taundre Davis.
3 arrested after Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office seizes marijuana, meth
Michael Taundre Davis, 46, Joe Brownie Robinson III, 47, and Larry Dewayne Skinner, 38, were...
3 Nacogdoches men arrested after deputies find meth, promethazine, large amount of cash

Latest News

Seasons of Hope Center Board President Pam Hudson explains why the pumpkin patch was started.
Lufkin Seasons of Hope opens pumpkin patch
Seasons of Hope Center Board President Pam Hudson explains why the pumpkin patch was started.
WebXtra: Lufkin Seasons of Hope opens pumpkin patch
According to Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, a semi truck clipped the power pole.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of Pershing Avenue in Lufkin closed due to downed power pole
The plaques are on Shawnee Street.
Nacogdoches community honors African American trail blazers