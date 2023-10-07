Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Bouanga leads Los Angeles FC against Austin

Denis Bouanga leads Los Angeles FC into a matchup with Austin after scoring three goals against Minnesota United
(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Los Angeles FC (13-10-9, third in the Western Conference) vs. Austin FC (10-14-8, 11th in the Western Conference)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Austin FC +151, LAFC +154, Draw +264; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Denis Bouanga leads Los Angeles FC into a matchup with Austin after a three-goal outing against Minnesota United.

Austin is 7-14-5 in Western Conference games. Sebastian Driussi leads the 10th-ranked scoring team in the MLS with 11 goals. Austin has scored 46.

LAFC is 12-8-7 in conference games. LAFC is 9-0-0 when it scores at least three goals.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams square off this season. LAFC won the last meeting 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Driussi has scored 11 goals and added four assists for Austin. Jon Gallagher has three assists over the past 10 games.

Bouanga has 17 goals and five assists for LAFC. Ryan Hollingshead has three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Austin: 2-5-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

LAFC: 3-4-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 5.9 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin: Zan Kolmanic (injured), Sebastian Driussi (injured), Gyasi Zardes (injured), Maximiliano Urruti (injured).

LAFC: Kellyn Acosta (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

