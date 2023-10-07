Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Dallas takes draw streak into matchup against the San Jose Earthquakes

Dallas plays the San Jose Earthquakes after playing to a draw in three straight games
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
San Jose Earthquakes (10-10-12, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. FC Dallas (10-10-11, 10th in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: FC Dallas -122, San Jose +303, Draw +271; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas plays the San Jose Earthquakes after playing to a draw in three straight games.

Dallas is 9-8-8 against Western Conference teams. Dallas is third in the Western Conference allowing only 34 goals.

The Earthquakes are 9-9-9 in conference matchups. The Earthquakes are sixth in the Western Conference giving up just 41 goals.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams match up this season. The last meeting ended tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Ferreira has 12 goals and two assists for Dallas. Paul Arriola has two goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Cristian Espinoza has 12 goals and eight assists for the Earthquakes. Jeremy Ebobisse has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dallas: 2-2-6, averaging 1.2 goals, 2.9 shots on goal and 2.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Earthquakes: 3-3-4, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.4 shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dallas: Tarik Scott (injured), Geovane Jesus (injured), Sebastian Lletget (injured).

Earthquakes: Jack Skahan (injured), Nathan Cardoso (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

