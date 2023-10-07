Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Houston’s Graveman out for ALDS against Twins with shoulder discomfort

Houston reliever Kendall Graveman was left off the AL Division Series roster against the Minnesota Twins because of right shoulder discomfort
Houston Astros relief pitcher Kendall Graveman throws during the ninth inning of a baseball...
Houston Astros relief pitcher Kendall Graveman throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Astros won 7-1. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston reliever Kendall Graveman was left off the AL Division Series roster against the Minnesota Twins because of right shoulder discomfort.

Graveman, who was acquired in a trade with the White Sox in July, was 2-2 with a 2.42 ERA in 23 appearances for Houston this season.

For the Twins, designated hitter Byron Buxton remained out with a sore knee after also being left off the Wild Card Series roster. The only change Minnesota made from that round was to add Game 1 starter Bailey Ober for left-hander Kody Funderburk, who did not play in the wild card.

Buxton hasn't played since Aug. 1 but took live batting practice Friday and hoped he could return against the Astros.

Houston's roster features four players who will be making their postseason debuts in catcher Yainer Diaz, right-hander J.P. France, infielder Grae Kessinger and first baseman Jon Singleton.

Both the Astros and the Twins are carrying 12 pitchers and 14 position players on their rosters.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

