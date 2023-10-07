Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Military father surprises daughter at high school football game upon his return

A father reunited with his daughter during a high school football game Friday night. (Source: KAIT | Paragould School District)
By KAIT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - A military father is back with his daughter after returning home and surprising her during a high school football game.

Staff Sergeant Wallace met his daughter, cheerleader Neveah Wallace, on the field shortly before the Paragould-Nettleton game Friday night.

The Paragould School District shared a video of the special moment.

Wallace has served our country for 20 years with tours in South Korea, Iraq, Afghanistan and others.

The staff sergeant is now back home with his family.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Taundre Davis, 46, Joe Brownie Robinson III, 47, and Larry Dewayne Skinner, 38, were...
3 Nacogdoches men arrested after deputies find meth, promethazine, large amount of cash
Jabraylon Levias
Affidavit reveals ID of Lufkin High student accused of bringing gun
It comes after a tragedy where a baby died in 2021, waiting for ambulance help that was blocked...
2 railroad crossings closing in Polk County to reduce traffic wait time
According to Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, a semi truck clipped the power pole.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of Pershing Avenue in Lufkin closed due to downed power pole
Shelby County Chamber of Commerce hosting 47th Annual Poultry Festival
Shelby County Chamber of Commerce hosting 47th Annual Poultry Festival

Latest News

A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing backlash at school for dancing at a party
Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
Israeli ambulance service says 100 dead in Hamas’ surprise attack in southern Israel
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell walks on the sideline during an NFL football game between the...
Roger Goodell says NFL may add new international host for game in 2024
FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, walks with Senate Minority Leader Mitch...
How $6 billion in Ukraine aid collapsed in a government funding bill despite big support in Congress