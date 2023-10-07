Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Pinetop Pickleball Fundraiser kicks off at Maroney Park in Nacogdoches

USA Pickleball Ambassador of Nacogdoches Robert McCandless explains how pickleball can be used to help the community through this fundraiser.
By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Christian Women and Men Job Corp in Nacogdoches is hosting their first Pinetop Pickleball Fundraiser at Maroney Park.

This event is to help raise money to support the organization’s programs, centered around helping individuals facing hardship.

USA Pickleball Ambassador of Nacogdoches Robert McCandless explains how pickleball can be used to help the community through this fundraiser.

