Red Cross celebrates over 50,000 free smoke alarm installations in North Texas Region

Tyler Mayor Don Warren speaks Saturday morning before the installation of the region's 50,001st...
Tyler Mayor Don Warren speaks Saturday morning before the installation of the region's 50,001st free smoke alarm, provided by the Red Cross.(JD Conte)
By JD Conte
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The American Red Cross installed its 50,001st free smoke alarm in the North Texas Region in Tyler this morning. It’s part of the Red Cross’ “Sound the Alarm” campaign that aims to install 50,000 smoke alarms in high-risk communities.

“The Red Cross responds to disasters, and one of the disasters the Red Cross responds to that people don’t know about is home fires, and we go and help people who have had home fires,” said Anwar Khalifa, the vice chairman of the Red Cross East Texas Chapter. “We really know the effects and the outcomes of home fires, so we are really motivated to help people reduce their risk of fatality in a home fire.”

The Red Cross’ Home Fire and “Sound the Alarm” campaign is credited with saving over 1,900 lives nationwide since its inception, including two in Tyler in September of 2022. Tyler Mayor Don Warren proclaimed Saturday, Oct. 7, to be “Sound the Alarm” Day in Tyler.

Volunteers spent the day Saturday canvassing neighborhoods for those who may need an alarm themselves. To learn more about the Red Cross’ “Sound the Alarm” program, click here.

