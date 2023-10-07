Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Saturday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly sunny this afternoon with highs around 70°.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Temperatures in the 50s this morning with partly to mostly cloudy skies. By noon, we’ll be in the mid 60s with clearing skies. Look for mostly sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures warming to around 70-degrees. This evening, mostly clear, temperatures cooling into the 50s. Overnight, temperatures drop into the 40s under clear skies. Sunday will be a sunny day, starting with temps in the 40s, warming into the mid 70s by the afternoon. Temperatures warm back into the 60s for lows and 80s for highs by the middle of next week. We’ll stay dry through Wednesday, but rain returns with our next cold front by the end of the week. Have a great Saturday.

