Tyler man back in custody after escaping from prison south of Houston

Cadarion O’Brien Avery
Cadarion O’Brien Avery(Texas Department of Criminal Justice)
By Brittany Hunter
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRAZORIA, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man who was serving a 5-year sentence for theft has been recaptured after escaping from a TDCJ facility.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced on Saturday that Cadarion O’Brien Avery, 20, had escaped from the Clemens Unit in Brazoria. He was last seen on Friday at about 11:32 p.m., when he was believed to have walked away from a trusty camp, a housing location outside the main prison for inmates serving non-violent sentences, TDCJ said. Avery was serving a 5-year sentence for theft out of Smith County.

He was caught at about 7:50 a.m. near the Clemens Unit, and the TDCJ said he will face felony escape charges.

Cadarion O’Brien Avery
Cadarion O’Brien Avery(Smith County Sheriff's Office)

