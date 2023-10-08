Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Central Texas Educators join public school rally at the Capitol

Rally held on the steps of the Capitol building
Rally held on the steps of the Capitol building(Jessica Rajkumar)
By Jessica Rajkumar
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) -Public school educators across Texas traveled to the Capitol this afternoon as a united front to fight against school choice.

The concept gives public dollars to parents to fund their child’s private education, which will not reach public school systems.

Jeffrey Davidson, who teaches at Parkdale elementary in Waco, says that public schools need “enough money to hire teachers, to hire custodians, to hire aides, to have supplies.”

“If we can’t count on that then public education is in trouble,” Davidson explains.

However, private schools receiving funding have the chance to improve.

Memorial Christian Academy administrator Barbara Carpenter shares that while school choice may limit the options of public schools,  it opens up opportunities for parents pursuing a private education.

Carpenter explains that many students and their families “work multiple jobs so their students can come here, so its a sacrifice for them.”

While private and public schools are separated on this issue, lawmakers have a tough decision to make when this special session starts on Monday.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
Hamas surprise attack out of Gaza stuns Israel and leaves hundreds dead in fighting, retaliation
Michael Taundre Davis, 46, Joe Brownie Robinson III, 47, and Larry Dewayne Skinner, 38, were...
3 Nacogdoches men arrested after deputies find meth, promethazine, large amount of cash

Latest News

Man dies in single-vehicle wreck after possible medical emergency in Nacogdoches
Pinetop Pickleball Fundraiser kicks off at Maroney Park in Nacogdoches
Pinetop Pickleball Fundraiser kicks off at Maroney Park in Nacogdoches
USA Pickleball Ambassador of Nacogdoches Robert McCandless
WebXtra: Pinetop Pickleball Fundraiser kicks off at Maroney Park in Nacogdoches
Tyler Mayor Don Warren speaks Saturday morning before the installation of the region's 50,001st...
Red Cross celebrates over 50,000 free smoke alarm installations in North Texas Region
Cadarion O’Brien Avery
Tyler man back in custody after escaping from prison south of Houston