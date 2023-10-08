Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Jáder Obrian’s goal in the 57th minute helps FC Dallas tie the San Jose Earthquakes 1-1

Jáder Obrian scored in the 57th minute, goalkeeper Maarten Paes made two saves and FC Dallas tied the San Jose Earthquakes 1-1 on Saturday night
(WTOK)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jáder Obrian scored in the 57th minute, goalkeeper Maarten Paes made two saves and FC Dallas tied the San Jose Earthquakes 1-1 on Saturday night.

Dallas (10-10-12) has lost only one of its last 14 matches in all competitions, with nine draws, dating to mid-July. Dallas is unbeaten in nine at home in that time, with six draws.

San Jose (10-10-13) has lost only three of its last 10 regular-season away matches, with five draws, dating to late May. The Earthquakes have held opponents to fewer than two goals in seven of those matches.

Jeremy Ebobisse scored his 28th career goal for San Jose in the third minute to surpass Dwanye De Rosario (27) for the fourth-most regular-season goals in club history.

San Jose goalkeeper Daniel made four saves.

Seven of the last nine meetings between the clubs have ended in draws, with one win apiece. The Earthquakes have lost only one of 13 meetings with Dallas.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
Hamas surprise attack out of Gaza stuns Israel and leaves hundreds dead in fighting, retaliation
Michael Taundre Davis, 46, Joe Brownie Robinson III, 47, and Larry Dewayne Skinner, 38, were...
3 Nacogdoches men arrested after deputies find meth, promethazine, large amount of cash

Latest News

Texas Rangers Josh Jung (6) celebrating his solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles with...
Texas’ shaky bullpen escapes late as Rangers hold off Orioles 3-2 to open ALDS
Texas Rangers
Rangers falter in season finale in 1-0 loss to Seattle, allows Houston to win AL West
Texas Rangers
Semien, Seager help Rangers finish crucial AL West sweep with 9-8 win over Mariners
Tarleton State receiver has full neurological function after scary injury at Texas Tech
Texas Tech University
Texas Tech tries to avoid 1st 0-3 start since 1971 when it hosts high-scoring FCS team Tarleton