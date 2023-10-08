Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Evening, East Texas!  What a beautiful, cool day we saw today and tomorrow looks to be another one!  Temperatures tonight will quickly fall into the 40s by Sunday morning with fair skies and light winds.  We’ll see lots of sunshine tomorrow with high temperatures just a little bit warmer in the mid 70s by afternoon.  It’ll be a quick warm up back into the 80s next week as south winds return to the forecast.  More clouds roll in mid week with a chance for a few scattered showers along the next cold front.  This front will once again cool temperatures back into the 70s for the end of next week and into next weekend as well.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Taundre Davis, 46, Joe Brownie Robinson III, 47, and Larry Dewayne Skinner, 38, were...
3 Nacogdoches men arrested after deputies find meth, promethazine, large amount of cash
Jabraylon Levias
Affidavit reveals ID of Lufkin High student accused of bringing gun
It comes after a tragedy where a baby died in 2021, waiting for ambulance help that was blocked...
2 railroad crossings closing in Polk County to reduce traffic wait time
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
According to Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, a semi truck clipped the power pole.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of Pershing Avenue in Lufkin closed due to downed power pole

Latest News

Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips Saturday 10-7-23
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips Saturday 10-7-23
Saturday's Weather At Your Fingertips 10-7-23
Saturday’s Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday's Weather At Your Fingertips 10-7-23
Saturday's Weather At Your Fingertips
Evening Weather at your Fingertips Friday 10-6-23
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips