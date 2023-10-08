Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Evening, East Texas! What a beautiful, cool day we saw today and tomorrow looks to be another one! Temperatures tonight will quickly fall into the 40s by Sunday morning with fair skies and light winds. We’ll see lots of sunshine tomorrow with high temperatures just a little bit warmer in the mid 70s by afternoon. It’ll be a quick warm up back into the 80s next week as south winds return to the forecast. More clouds roll in mid week with a chance for a few scattered showers along the next cold front. This front will once again cool temperatures back into the 70s for the end of next week and into next weekend as well.

