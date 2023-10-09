5 people charged with organized crime in Sabine and San Augustine counties

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Authorities have arrested five individuals in connection with a string of burglaries and thefts in both Sabine and San Augustine counties in late September.

According to Sheriff’s officials, after executing a series of search warrants they’ve arrested Tori Logan, Alen Williams, Hunter Mosley, Angela Mobley, and Justin Denby. all in connection with stolen property across both Sabine and San Augustine counties.

Officials say they’ve seized side-by-sides, four ATV’s, two trailers, weapons, a home and a vehicle along with other property as part of the sting operation.

Authorities in both counties say they’re working to return the stolen property to their original owners.

