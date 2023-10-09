Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Sunshine and slightly above normal temperatures are expected for today. Mostly Cloudy skies and fairly normal temperatures are then expected through Thursday. A few showers will be possible, generally over the southern ½ of East Texas Wed/Thu, but rainfall totals should remain fairly low...below .25″. Another “Fall-Like” cold front is expected to pass through ETX very early on Friday, bringing with it temperatures that should mirror the temperatures we saw this past weekend. Chill mornings and Cool afternoons are expected. These cooler temperatures are expected to extend into next week with plenty of sunshine and a moderate northerly wind. Have a great Monday, everyone.

