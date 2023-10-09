Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Sunny and Warm today. Few showers possible Late Tue through Thu.
Sunny with above normal highs today. More clouds and some rain Wed/Thu.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Sunshine and slightly above normal temperatures are expected for today. Mostly Cloudy skies and fairly normal temperatures are then expected through Thursday. A few showers will be possible, generally over the southern ½ of East Texas Wed/Thu, but rainfall totals should remain fairly low...below .25″. Another “Fall-Like” cold front is expected to pass through ETX very early on Friday, bringing with it temperatures that should mirror the temperatures we saw this past weekend. Chill mornings and Cool afternoons are expected. These cooler temperatures are expected to extend into next week with plenty of sunshine and a moderate northerly wind. Have a great Monday, everyone.

