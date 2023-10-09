Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Congressman Cuellar sees uncertainty in next House speaker selection

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With pressure mounting for a new speaker of the House, Congressman Henry Cuellar spoke about how it might be difficult to fill the speaker’s position quickly.

When Congress came into session at the start of the year, it took an unprecedented number of attempts to finally usher McCarthy into his eventual role as Speaker of the House.

However, it’s possible that issue could arise again--especially with the issues some Republicans might have in working with Democrats.

Rep. Cuellar says, “There’s a group of them that don’t want, the Republicans that they do not want to work with Democrats, so whoever the next speaker will be, he is going to get instructions to not work with us. Certainly, if we were the majority it would be Hakeem Jeffries, but the Republicans--I know three people who are looking at it. I know one of them very well, Steve Scalise who is the number two Republican. If he’s there, he will try to work with us, because he is bi-partisan.

House Republicans will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 11th, to hold an internal election to nominate Kevin McCarthy’s successor.

For more headlines. click here.

