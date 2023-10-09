Daughters of Republic of Texas mark new historic site in San Augustine

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - A ceremony was held Sunday afternoon by members of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, Ezekiel Cullen Chapter to honor and remember Texas History.

People gathered at the Thomas Cemetery in San Augustine as the group designated it as a Republic of Texas Historic Site. The new medallion is found at the entrance of the cemetery.

“Its a nice family feeling,” said Daughters of the Republic of Texas epresentative, Carolyn Raney.

Raney is the direct descendant of the Thomas Family. “They settled in this area, called the Thomas settlement. This was an area that was their home,” Raney said.

The Thomas family settled in 1822 and Raney said as of Sunday, there are seven generations of families with burials dating back to the 1800′s.

“Our Real Daughter, that was almost the star of the show today,” said the chapter’s president Lois Lacey.

Members also honored a Real Daughter of the Republic, Mollie Sharp on her 152nd birthday. She lived to be 98 years old.

Sharp’s father arrived to Texas in 1839.

Sharp’s relatives, including her grandson were present today to reveal the memorial medallion on her grave.

Lacey says it’s always important to preserve and remember history East Texas carries. “It’s our purpose to remember the republic era,” said Lacey.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.