Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Daughters of Republic of Texas mark new historic site in San Augustine

By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - A ceremony was held Sunday afternoon by members of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, Ezekiel Cullen Chapter to honor and remember Texas History.

People gathered at the Thomas Cemetery in San Augustine as the group designated it as a Republic of Texas Historic Site. The new medallion is found at the entrance of the cemetery.

“Its a nice family feeling,” said Daughters of the Republic of Texas epresentative, Carolyn Raney.

Raney is the direct descendant of the Thomas Family. “They settled in this area, called the Thomas settlement. This was an area that was their home,” Raney said.

The Thomas family settled in 1822 and Raney said as of Sunday, there are seven generations of families with burials dating back to the 1800′s.

“Our Real Daughter, that was almost the star of the show today,” said the chapter’s president Lois Lacey.

Members also honored a Real Daughter of the Republic, Mollie Sharp on her 152nd birthday. She lived to be 98 years old.

Sharp’s father arrived to Texas in 1839.

Sharp’s relatives, including her grandson were present today to reveal the memorial medallion on her grave.

Lacey says it’s always important to preserve and remember history East Texas carries. “It’s our purpose to remember the republic era,” said Lacey.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in single-vehicle wreck after possible medical emergency in Nacogdoches
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
United States' Simone Biles greets spectators prior to the women's all-round final at the...
Make it 23 titles: Unstoppable Biles wraps up world championships comeback with 2 more gold medals

Latest News

Daughters of Republic of Texas mark new historic site in San Augustine
Daughters of Republic of Texas mark new historic site in San Augustine
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 10-9-23
Monday’s Weather: Sunny and warm today, highs in the mid 80s
Man dies in single-vehicle wreck after possible medical emergency in Nacogdoches
Pinetop Pickleball Fundraiser kicks off at Maroney Park in Nacogdoches
Pinetop Pickleball Fundraiser kicks off at Maroney Park in Nacogdoches