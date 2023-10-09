Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Diboll to take on Shepherd

Diboll football is rolling
By Mark Bownds
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - The Diboll Lumberjacks are coming off of their bye week and will be setting their sights on Shepherd this Friday. Diboll Head Coach Blake Morrison says they will have to be ready, as the Pirates run a different style offense as to what they are used to.

“Yeah, you know Shepard is a, you know, Coach Robinson does a real good job,” he said. They run a little different style than what we’ve seen offensively. So this is a good week for us to kind of prepare for that to get ready for that style of offense.”

Coach Morrison also mentioned their defense, “and then defensively, you know, I know Coach is gonna run them around and get them where they’re supposed to be. So it’s good for us to sharpen up what we need to sharpen up and get ready for a good opponent.”

