Gladewater ‘magnet fishers’ find treasures, help keep lake clean

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s a different kind of fishing that’s gaining in popularity across the country, including here in East Texas, and you don’t need bait or lures or even a pole. You just need some rope and a magnet.

Those who have spent time at a lake may have a common experience, aside from a sunburn and wrinkly fingers: losing something to the depths. Carol and Thurman Williamson have a way to bring some of it to the surface, that is, if it’s metal.

“Well, we’re doing what they call magnet fishing, and it’s something that we came across on a YouTube channel. It looked very interesting, and so we just went ahead and ordered some magnets and some line off of Amazon and started coming out to the lake. You just toss it in, and you never know what you might find,” Williamson said.

For them, it all started going down a YouTube rabbit hole, and they thought, why not?

“We just started doing it just for fun. Just for something to do. You know, treasure hunting,” Williamson said.

Carol said it’s finders, keepers.

“Whatever you pull out of the lake is yours,” Williamson said.

She said if it’s trash, it needs to be disposed of properly, not thrown back in the water.

“It helps clean out the lake. You get rid of all this debris and stuff,” Williamson said.

She said they’ve been magnet fishing for about a year.

“It’s a lot of fun. I mean, these magnets aren’t that expensive. You know, the carabiners, and you can buy them in the kit too,” Williamson said.

So far, they haven’t had any big finds. On this excursion, they found some varied items, though.

“Some poles and a windshield wiper and hooks. I found a really cool knife one time out here,” Williamson said.

Carol advises starting with a weaker magnet because hooking something heavy could result in diving to retrieve a stronger magnet. And the day’s big catch? A slimy lawn chair with a cup holder. It doesn’t seem likely that will end up mounted on a wall.

Gregg County Game Warden Todd Long tells us this kind of fishing doesn’t require a license. There are magnet fishing starter kits available online for as little as $20.

