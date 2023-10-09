Japanese students visit Nacogdoches ISD as district resumes exchange program

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches ISD is celebrating 30 years of its student exchange program. A group of Japanese students are visiting the city for the first time after four years due to the pandemic.

“It’s just cool for them to see how much different we are from Japan,” said McMichael Middle School student Hadley Phelps.

On Monday, students explored downtown and visited Nacogdoches City Hall.

“It’s really just a joy and pleasure seeing these young faces from another country come and look at our city and see how we govern,” said Mayor Randy Johnson.

The program began at Stephen F. Austin State University in 1993. A Sister City Agreement was then signed in 1995 between the City of Nacogdoches and Amani, Japan.

“We’re both very passionate and know of the changes and impact on our students and their students’ lives,” said McMichael Middle School teacher Teri Choate.

Choate said nearly 600 exchange students have traveled to each other’s country in the last 30 years.

Exchange student Anju Kawavata said it was her first time in the U.S., and she is excited to try American food. “I ate big hamburgers,” she said.

17 exchange students will arrive on Tuesday from Kagoshima City.

