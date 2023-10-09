Laredo Family prepares for the return of POW Sgt. Cresenciano Garcia

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -After 73 years, the family of a Laredoan who served in the Korean War and was missing in action will be finally laid to rest.

His family and friends are asking the community to come out and honor the service of a man who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

It has been quite the expedition for the family of Sgt. Cresenciano Garcia who died a prisoner of war during the Korean War.

His nephew, Rolando Vera alongside family members, have been working hard to bring Sgt. Garcia back home for over 50 years.

“It’s been quite a journey to get here but for the families, the surviving families, his parents never got closure. So, this kind of brings us full circle,” said Vera.

On Tuesday Sgt Garcia’s remains will arrive in McAllen and head to Laredo, a dignified transfer will follow; however, Sgt. Garcia will not be traveling alone.

“Freedom riders, all former veterans. Are going to follow him, the procession all the way to Laredo. Every city along the way will participate,” said Vera.

The procession is expected to arrive at 4 p.m., travel north on U.S. 83 along Loop 20 and then arrive at the Joe Jackson North Funeral Home on Jacaman Road.

The City of Laredo is encouraging the community and business owners to show their respects by waving American Flags during the procession.

For the family, visiting certain areas in town with his uncle’s name was a way the family kept Sgt. Garcia’s memory alive.

“At Jarvis Plaza, we would hop on, into the car one weekend evening. My brother and I would say “Oh we’re going to see Tio Chano”, go by the monument there, sit and the benches and hang out. She would tell us stories,” said Vera.

While the Arlington National Cemetery was an option to lay Sgt Garcia to rest, the family decided to bring him back to Laredo to rest beside his parents, especially his mother who never gave up on bringing her son back home.

“There wasn’t a day that went by that she didn’t pray for him or mention his name. So, we decided he needs to be with his parents,” said Vera.

Funeral services will take place on Saturday, Oct. 14 with a mass scheduled at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 10 a.m.

The mass will be proceeded by a procession to the Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

Military honors will be provided by the United States Army and the Laredo Honor Guard.

The public is invited to attend and pay their respects.

