Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Laredo Family prepares for the return of POW Sgt. Cresenciano Garcia

Sergeant Cresenciano Garcia Jr.
Sergeant Cresenciano Garcia Jr.(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -After 73 years, the family of a Laredoan who served in the Korean War and was missing in action will be finally laid to rest.

His family and friends are asking the community to come out and honor the service of a man who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

It has been quite the expedition for the family of Sgt. Cresenciano Garcia who died a prisoner of war during the Korean War.

His nephew, Rolando Vera alongside family members, have been working hard to bring Sgt. Garcia back home for over 50 years.

“It’s been quite a journey to get here but for the families, the surviving families, his parents never got closure. So, this kind of brings us full circle,” said Vera.

On Tuesday Sgt Garcia’s remains will arrive in McAllen and head to Laredo, a dignified transfer will follow; however, Sgt. Garcia will not be traveling alone.

“Freedom riders, all former veterans. Are going to follow him, the procession all the way to Laredo. Every city along the way will participate,” said Vera.

The procession is expected to arrive at 4 p.m., travel north on U.S. 83 along Loop 20 and then arrive at the Joe Jackson North Funeral Home on Jacaman Road.

The City of Laredo is encouraging the community and business owners to show their respects by waving American Flags during the procession.

For the family, visiting certain areas in town with his uncle’s name was a way the family kept Sgt. Garcia’s memory alive.

“At Jarvis Plaza, we would hop on, into the car one weekend evening. My brother and I would say “Oh we’re going to see Tio Chano”, go by the monument there, sit and the benches and hang out. She would tell us stories,” said Vera.

While the Arlington National Cemetery was an option to lay Sgt Garcia to rest, the family decided to bring him back to Laredo to rest beside his parents, especially his mother who never gave up on bringing her son back home.

“There wasn’t a day that went by that she didn’t pray for him or mention his name. So, we decided he needs to be with his parents,” said Vera.

Funeral services will take place on Saturday, Oct. 14 with a mass scheduled at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 10 a.m.

The mass will be proceeded by a procession to the Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

Military honors will be provided by the United States Army and the Laredo Honor Guard.

The public is invited to attend and pay their respects.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lufkin man is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a truck crashed into the side...
Lufkin man facing life-threatening injuries after crashing into stolen SUV
Tara Lyons
Center woman accused in intoxicated driving death of pedestrian
Chase Lee, 33, is accused of assaulting the mother of his daughters, then abducting the girls....
AMBER Alert canceled after girls found safe in hotel, Tyler police say
5 people charged with organized crime in Sabine, San Augustine counties
TJC is hosting a solar eclipse watch party at the Earth and Space Science Center from 10 a.m....
Planetarium director tells how East Texans can safely enjoy Saturday’s eclipse

Latest News

Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 10-11-23
Wednesday’s Weather: Cloudy skies this morning with light rain
East Texas professional gives advice for checking home heating systems prior to winter
East Texas professional gives advice for checking home heating systems prior to winter
Chase Lee, 33, is accused of assaulting the mother of his daughters, then abducting the girls....
AMBER Alert canceled after girls found safe in hotel, Tyler police say
TJC is hosting a solar eclipse watch party at the Earth and Space Science Center from 10 a.m....
Planetarium director tells how East Texans can safely enjoy Saturday’s eclipse
Riders voice concerns ahead of Tyler Transit proposal presentation to City Council
Riders voice concerns ahead of Tyler Transit proposal presentation to City Council