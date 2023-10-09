Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Clear and sunny skies for our Monday morning with temperatures to start the day in the upper 40s and 50s. We’ll keep the sunshine around through the day as temperatures warm into the upper 70s by noon, and mid 80s this afternoon. You’ll want to enjoy the sunshine and warmer temps. today because clouds return tomorrow, and low-end rain chances on Wednesday (lasting through Friday). We’ll keep highs in the 80s through Friday before our next front moves through and cools us back into the 70s for highs. Lows before the front and through most of this week will be in the 60s and upper 50s but will return to the 40s by next Sunday morning. Sound familiar? It’s similar to last week’s forecast heading into the weekend. Have a great Monday.

