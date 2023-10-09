Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
National Road Safety Foundation gives advice for East Texas teens, parents

Crashes are a leading cause of death in teens 15-18, and the National Road Safety Foundation is holding Safety Week to bring awareness.
By Devyn Shea
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crashes are a leading cause of death in teens 15-18, and the National Road Safety Foundation is holding Safety Week to bring awareness.

Director of Operations Michelle Anderson said Safety Week, which takes place Oct. 15-21, is aimed at both parents and teens.

The National Road Safety Foundation offers information on how to start a conversation with your teen about driver safety, how to set a good example, and how to prepare your teens if they find themselves in an unsafe vehicle.

Visit NRSB.org for a free print-out of information ahead of National Teen Driver Safety Week.

