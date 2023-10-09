Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nice Monday...More Clouds Tue-Fri...Few Showers Wed-Fri AM...Cool Weekend Ahead.
A very pleasant Monday ahead. More clouds Tue-Fri...even a few showers Wed-Fri AM. Cool Weekend Ahead.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A very nice Monday is expected across our area. A cool morning and mild afternoon are likely. More clouds are expected Tuesday through Friday morning as we await another cold front which is due on Friday morning. Highs in the lower to middle 80s and lows ranging from the lower 50s tomorrow morning and then in the lower to middle 60s, Tuesday through Friday. A few showers will be possible on Wednesday over Deep East Texas, then only a few scattered showers possible area-wide Thursday through Friday morning...but only showers. No storms are expected, and rainfall totals will likely be below .20″ with most of us seeing nothing at all, unfortunately. We warm up through the week and then cool off quite a bit as we head into the weekend. Another Sunday morning with lows in the upper 40s is expected at this time. Have a wonderful week, East Texas.

