Pacific moisture will lead to high-level clouds streaming overhead the next couple of days.

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The weather over the weekend and today has certainly given us our first taste of fall as chilly mornings have given way to seasonally mild, but pleasant afternoons under mostly sunny skies and low humidity.

The dry air will lead to another cool night under partly cloudy skies as overnight lows drop into the upper 50′s to right around 60-degrees.

Tuesday will feature increasing clouds as skies become mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be seasonal as daytime highs warm into the lower 80′s with a southerly breeze of 10 mph.

A Pacific tropical storm named Lidia is moving towards Mexico and will send us some high-level cloud cover and Pacific moisture the next few days. This will limit our sunshine, keeping temperatures trending slightly below normal.

While the bulk of the moisture will stay out in the Gulf of Mexico and along the Texas coast, we will introduce a low-end, 30% chance of sprinkles or very light showers in our southern counties for Wednesday as Lidia moves inland over Mexico.

Once this Pacific moisture skirts on by, our sky conditions will go back to mostly sunny for Thursday and the remainder of the week.

Temperatures will briefly moderate and warm-up into the 80′s for highs with lows in the middle 60′s until our next cold frontal passage occurs on Friday. At this time, this is looking like a dry frontal passage as winds shift back to north, leading to another fresh batch of chilly air returning for the upcoming weekend.

This will bring back morning lows in the upper 40′s to lower 50′s with daytime highs in the lower-to-middle 70′s under sun-filled skies and starlit nights with dry air and low humidity.

