Red Zone Game of the Week: Center vs. Van

VAN, Texas (KLTV) - Center and Van meet Friday night in a crucial district matchup.

Van is 3-0 in district paly, Center 2-0. Overall both each have just one loss.

Center’s offense is a scoring machine having put up 80 on Tatum to open the season. While they have a three-game win streak going, Van has won five straight.

These two should make the playoffs, and could be seen once again in the post season.

