Texas Tech law students working to free those wrongfully convicted

By Sydney Lowther
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In 1983, James Reyos was convicted of murdering Catholic Priest Patrick Ryan.

Despite a case that had no physical evidence linking him to the crime, Reyos spent decades in prison. He pleaded his innocence even after he was released on parole.

Thanks to the extensive work done by the Texas Tech School of Law Innocence Clinic, James Reyos is a free man and no longer considered a killer.

The Texas Tech Innocence Clinic works in partnership with the Innocence Project of Texas. It investigates claims of wrongful convictions for anyone who cannot afford an attorney.

Allison Clayton is the director of the program, and works alongside four Texas Tech law school students.

“The students, as part of their education, are working hands-on in the field in these cases,” Clayton said.

The students are not just listening to a lecture for two hours; they understand the stakes of being a working attorney.

“Whenever you’re dealing with a real human life, you understand attorneys have power and you can wield that power for good, and it can make an impact,” Clayton said.

Upon receiving a case, Clayton stated their first rule of business is to vet their client.

“I always teach the students: people can lie, people can be not lying but still get it wrong,” Clayton said. “You can’t really trust people; you have to trust what the objective evidence, DNA, fingerprints, things that cannot be disputed,” Clayton said.

The team becomes the investigators.

“We’re talking to witnesses in the field, we’re meeting with our clients in prison,” Clayton said. “If our clients have family that relevant to the case, we’re talking to them; we’re going out and we’re doing real work.”

When the team can prove a client is innocent, they move to litigation, and the students are there every step along the way.

“You’re a real attorney doing real attorney things, just with supervision,” Clayton said.

With wins also come losses. Clayton stated they stick with her everyday, but she reminds her students of one thing:

“The system is messed up, the system didn’t do its job,” Clayton said. “At this point we can chose to not do this anymore and not help all of these people over here, or we can choose to figure out how to make the system better.”

Clayton serves as a mentor to the law students, but she says they teach her just as much as she teaches them, and it is a lifelong relationship.

