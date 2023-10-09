TxDOT traffic specialist says both drivers, pedestrians responsible for increase in fatal crashes

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - October is National Pedestrian Safety Month and according the Texas Department of Transportation, pedestrian traffic deaths in Texas have increased by nearly 30% over the past five years. TxDOT is currently promoting its ‘Be safe. Drive smart.’ campaign to get the attention of both drivers and pedestrians to encourage them to stay alert on the roadways.

“This campaign is important because we’ve seen over a 7% increase of pedestrian fatalities in the state of Texas, and unfortunately the Tyler district is one of the top 10 of 25 in the entire state that has seen a rise in pedestrian fatalities on our roadways,” says TxDOT Tyler Area Traffic Safety Specialist Heather Singleton.

Of course, the increase in fatal accidents cannot be attributed to just one cause.

“There are so many things that are causing these crashes to happen. Some of them would be the fact that people just don’t know the right way to walk on a street. I know that sounds a little crazy, but if you think about it, you need to be walking against traffic, so you need to be walking in such a manner that you can see people’s eyes when they’re driving toward you,” Singleton says.

Between January 1, 2019 and August 31 of this year, counties in East Texas have reported dozens of fatal auto-pedestrian accidents. In Nacogdoches County, there have been 19, in Gregg 33, and in Smith 36, with seven of those incidents happening just this year.

“Another thing is when people are walking, they’re walking without any protection, and what I mean by that is they’re wearing dark clothing, they’re walking before sunrise or after sunset, so they’re not carrying flashlights or other lights with them in order to be seen by traffic,” she says, and tells drivers to be cautious of people walking or running by the road in both urban and rural areas.

As we enter “spooky season,” Singleton says these tips are especially important to remember as people prepare costumes and plans to be walking around in the dark for trick-or-treating in just a few weeks.

We know a lot of you will be heading out this weekend and Monday to do some trick-or-treating! Be sure to follow these tips to help make sure everyone has a safe and Happy Halloween! #BeSafeTrickOrTreatSmart pic.twitter.com/eCEO9YJi85 — TxDOT-Tyler (@TxDOTTyler) October 28, 2022

