Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

4 Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies taken to hospital following fire during law enforcement training, officials say

Few details were immediately available, including the extent of the deputies’ injuries,...
Few details were immediately available, including the extent of the deputies’ injuries, according to Deputy David Yoo, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — Four Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a fire during a “training incident” north of Los Angeles, authorities said.

Few details were immediately available, including the extent of the deputies’ injuries, according to Deputy David Yoo, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department. The department is investigating what exactly occurred at the training center, according to spokesperson Nicole Nishida.

“We’re still trying to determine that. We know for sure there was a fire,” Nishida said.

A KTLA helicopter over the scene showed firefighters spraying water into the smoking rear of a parked semi trailer.

Firefighters were dispatched to the law enforcement training facility, near a county jail, at 9:41 a.m., said Fred Fielding, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. They arrived 11 minutes later to find a blaze but the deputies had already been taken to the hospital.

Castaic is roughly 35 miles (55 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 people charged with organized crime in Sabine, San Augustine counties
Man dies in single-vehicle wreck after possible medical emergency in Nacogdoches
Mollie Sharp
Daughters of Republic of Texas mark new historic site in San Augustine
Palestinians remove a dead body from the rubble of a building after an Israeli airstrike, at...
US begins delivering munitions to Israel as the American death toll rises to 11 in Hamas attacks
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report in the Roosevelt Room of the...
LIVE: Biden to condemn Hamas brutality in attack on Israel and call out rape and torture by militants
Drone video in Washington state caught the mesmerizing patterns of a herd of sheep.
WATCH: Herd of sheep caught crossing the road in mesmerizing drone video
The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse in Piedra del Aguila, Argentina, Monday,...
Planetarium director tells how East Texans can safely enjoy Saturday’s eclipse
TJC will provide free solar eclipse viewers to anyone who attends a show in the planetarium...
WebXtra: Planetarium director tells how East Texans can safely enjoy Saturday’s eclipse
A drone caught mesmerizing patterns of a massive sheep herd. (SOURCE: CNN)
WATCH: Herd of sheep caught crossing the road in mesmerizing drone video