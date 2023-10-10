Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
5 injured after crowd panics during Israel vigil at University of Florida

The University of Florida Police Department secured Turlington Plaza after a loud sound caused students holding a vigil for Israel to flee. (WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville, WCJB Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - Several people were hurt after students at the University of Florida, who were attending a vigil for Israel, suddenly fled the area in panic.

Officials with the University of Florida Police Department said that at about 8:55 p.m. Monday, an attendee fainted during the United with Israel candlelight vigil in the university’s Turlington Plaza.

When people asked for someone to call 911, the crowd misunderstood the situation and panicked.

“I gave a speech and a girl screamed, then everyone started running,” Noam Levi, a speaker at the vigil, said. “We didn’t hear a gunshot, but we heard some sort of noise and then everyone started running.”

Five people were hurt as attendees fled the plaza. Emergency crews treated those injured on site.

“All of sudden, I heard screaming and running, and so I started running,” one attendee, Samantha Kline, recounted. “I fell because everyone was falling on top of each other, and I busted my knee a little bit.”

University police responded and secured the scene. They found nothing of concern during a sweep of the scene.

“We have no reason to believe that there was malicious intent behind this incident. It was an accident that was misinterpreted by the crowd that led to panic,” University of Florida Police Chief Linda Stump-Kurnick said.

Attendees were escorted by officers back to the scene to recover their belongings.

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

