Authorities investigating death of a woman who was in Killeen PD custody

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities are investigating the death of a woman who was in custody of the Killeen Police Department.

On Oct. 9, officers with KPD arrested a 54-year-old woman and moved her to the Killeen Police Department Jail.

When staffers went to check on the woman, they noticed she was unresponsive, according to KPD.

KPD says officers immediately began performing life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.

Paramedics moved the woman to Advent Health where she was later pronounced dead by the medical staff, according to police.

The Texas Rangers were notified of the incident and are leading the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information will be released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.