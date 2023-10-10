A blanket of clouds will lead to a wet fizzle and a drippy sky overnight and on Wednesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We had a milky looking sky today as high, thin cirrus clouds streaming overhead led to a dimming of the sun at times throughout the day. This blanket of clouds is stemming from Hurricane Lidia in the eastern Pacific Ocean that is slated to make landfall in Mexico tomorrow.

This Pacific moisture streaming overhead tonight and on Wednesday will keep cloudy skies in place to go along with a low-end, 30% chance of a wet fizzle or dripping skies at times on Wednesday. It should be noted that rainfall amounts, if any, will not amount to much, averaging a few hundredths-of-an-inch.

Due to the added cloud cover and dripping skies, daytime highs will be held down into the upper 70′s on Wednesday.

The bulk of the deeper moisture and better rainfall odds will be down along the Texas coast and out in the Gulf of Mexico.

Once this Pacific moisture skirts on by, our sky conditions will go back to mostly sunny for Thursday and the remainder of the week.

Temperatures will briefly moderate and warm-up into the 80′s for highs with lows in the middle 60′s until our next cold frontal passage occurs on Friday. At this time, this is looking like a dry frontal passage as winds shift back to north, leading to another fresh batch of chilly air returning for the upcoming weekend.

This will bring back morning lows in the upper 40′s to lower 50′s with daytime highs in the lower-to-middle 70′s under sun-filled skies and starlit nights with dry air and low humidity. It will be cool, crisp, and refreshing as temperatures will be trending slightly below normal due to the cool, northerly breezes in place.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.