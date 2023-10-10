Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Brett Favre’s deposition in Mississippi’s welfare scandal is rescheduled for December

FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media, Oct. 17, 2018, in Jackson, Miss....
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media, Oct. 17, 2018, in Jackson, Miss. The deposition hearing for the civil lawsuit against Favre in Mississippi's welfare scandal has been pushed back at the request of the athlete's attorneys, a court document filed Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, shows.(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The deposition hearing in the civil lawsuit against retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre surrounding Mississippi’s welfare scandal has been pushed back at the request of the athlete’s attorneys, a court document shows.

Favre is set to answer questions under oath about misspending federal welfare money in Mississippi, where about $77 million in public funds intended to help some of the nation’s poorest people were used to fund pet projects Favre and other well-connected people are accused of supporting with the money. The Pro Football Hall of Famer is among more than three dozen defendants in a lawsuit the state Human Services director filed to recover some of the welfare money.

Favre has denied wrongdoing, sued the state auditor who investigated the misspending for defamation and said he paid back misspent welfare funds.

notice of deposition filed in Hinds County Circuit Court by attorneys for Mississippi’s Department of Human Services said Favre was scheduled to give sworn testimony on Oct. 26 at a hotel in Hattiesburg. A subsequent court document filed Friday shows the hearing has been rescheduled for Dec. 11 based on a request by Favre’s lawyers.

Instead of going to needy families, about $5 million in welfare funds helped pay for a volleyball arena that Favre supported at his alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, investigators said. Favre’s daughter played volleyball at the school. Another $1.7 million went to develop a concussion treatment drug investigators have said Favre supported.

No criminal charges have been brought against Favre, although a former welfare department director and other people have pleaded guilty to their part in the misspending.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in single-vehicle wreck after possible medical emergency in Nacogdoches
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
United States' Simone Biles greets spectators prior to the women's all-round final at the...
Make it 23 titles: Unstoppable Biles wraps up world championships comeback with 2 more gold medals
5 people charged with organized crime in Sabine and San Augustine counties

Latest News

This new ordinance comes after years of city pipes being damaged from grease and oil build up.
New ordinance dictates disposal method for fat, oil, grease in Kilgore
Astin was the guest speaker at this year’s Peace of Mind luncheon hosted by Mosaic Counseling...
Actor Sean Astin carries on late mother’s work with conversation about mental health in Tyler
You don’t need bait or lures or even a pole. You just need some rope and a magnet.
Gladewater ‘magnet fishers’ find treasures, help keep lake clean
Palestinians remove a dead body from the rubble of a building after an Israeli airstrike, at...
US begins delivering munitions to Israel as the American death toll rises to 11 in Hamas attacks