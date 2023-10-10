Carthage man fortunate to make it out of Israel ahead of Hamas attacks

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas man was fortunate to make it out of Israel the day before the Hamas attacks started.

“It’s been a dream of a lifetime to see the Holy Land,” said John Ray of Carthage.

John Ray at the Sea of Galilee. (John Ray)

A dream that became a reality for Ray, who was in Israel last week to visit the places he had become familiar with as a Sunday school teacher of over 40 years.

“To have a chance to see them is just one of those pinch me moments,” he said.

Israel was just one of several stops for Ray, as part of a cruise that began in Athens, Greece and ended in Jerusalem.

“I felt secure,” Ray said. “There were soldiers, there were security guards. The security was very tight, but I felt very comfortable there. And that seems ironic looking at what happened just the next few days.”

Ray ended up flying out of Tel Aviv the day before Hamas launched its first missiles. He didn’t learn of the attacks until he was back home in Carthage.

“Thankful and fortunate to be home but concerned for my fellow travelers that stayed in Jerusalem. Concerned for the friends that we made in Israel. Concerned for the innocents who were involved in this war. It’s just a terrible thing,” Ray said.

John's photo of the Western Wall or Wailing Wall for the Jewish festival of Succoth. (John Ray)

As he watches the places he visited come under attack, Ray is speaking about the relationship he witnessed between the Israeli people and the Palestinians.

“We tend to think of all the Palestinians being Hamas, but Hamas is really an outlying group among the Palestinians. For example, on our tour, our tour guide was Israeli. Our bus driver was Palestinian. They joked and were very friendly with each other. And it’s a mistake to think that all the Palestinians are Israelis. That’s not it at all.”

Before traveling to Israel, Ray would have watched news coverage of the war like so many of us, troubled and concerned but without a personal connection. Instead, John Ray is watching new friends come face-to-face with the reality of war.

“Our tour guide was a 55-year-old Israeli woman. She praised God on our trip. She praised God. She has three sons. Two of them had served in the IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) and her youngest son, serving in the IDF now, would be out in two weeks and she said, ‘praise God, my sons have not seen war.’ But she did not know this was coming,” Ray said.

