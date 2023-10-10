Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Firefighter candidate dies after suffering medical episode during training exercise, officials say

Fire officials in New York say Alexander Griffin recently suffered a medical episode while...
Fire officials in New York say Alexander Griffin recently suffered a medical episode while running in a physical fitness test.(GoFundMe)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A New York man training to be a firefighter has died.

New York Fire Department officials said Alexander Griffin experienced a medical episode while recently participating in a run while trying out for the department.

He received immediate medical care and was transported to the hospital. However, the 32-year-old was pronounced deceased on Tuesday.

“Our hearts are with the family as they grieve this tragic loss,” a fire department spokesperson shared.

According to reports, Griffin was training for his required ability qualification certification for a spot in an upcoming academy class.

The Griffin family has set up a GoFundMe account for assistance since the man’s death.

According to organizer Jesse Collado, Griffin leaves behind a wife, a mother, and a brother who is a New York firefighter.

“We are deeply saddened to share the news of Alexander Griffin’s untimely passing. He was a young man full of dreams and aspirations, but tragically, his journey was cut short while pursuing those dreams,” the family shared.

Griffin’s funeral is reportedly scheduled for Thursday in Queens.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 people charged with organized crime in Sabine, San Augustine counties
A Lufkin man is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a truck crashed into the side...
Lufkin man facing life-threatening injuries after crashing into stolen SUV
Man dies in single-vehicle wreck after possible medical emergency in Nacogdoches
Mollie Sharp
Daughters of Republic of Texas mark new historic site in San Augustine
Palestinians remove a dead body from the rubble of a building after an Israeli airstrike, at...
US begins delivering munitions to Israel as the American death toll rises to 11 in Hamas attacks

Latest News

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
ETX Man Gets Out of Israel
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Teague Park Entrance Update
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
ETBU Provost On Israel
Angelina County commissioners approve bidding process for jail expansion
Angelina County commissioners approve bidding process for jail expansion
This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Jedidiah Murphy.
Execution of Texas inmate set to proceed after Supreme Court grants request to overturn stay