Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Kyle Owens says Kilgore ‘was making a statement’ in win over Lindale

Kyle Owens says Kilgore 'was making a statement' in win over Lindale
Kyle Owens says Kilgore 'was making a statement' in win over Lindale
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Kilgore High Head Coach Clint Fuller denied his team was making a statement to the rest of the district in their win over Lindale, but Kyle Owens feels differently.

“Coach Fuller, he didn’t say this after the game... but I asked him in the interview, I said ‘Is this a statement, you know, to the rest of the district?’ ‘Oh no, you know, it’s just one win.’ I think he was making a statement,” Owens said.

Owens covered the matchup on Friday as the Week 7 Game of the Week. He said he was impressed with the Bulldogs.

“Kilgore’s got so much speed,” Owens said. “They’ve got speed all over the place. They’ve got big boys up front, but they are fast.”

Owens shared his thoughts on the game on Red Zone Overtime, which is streamed on East Texas Now every Friday at 11:05 p.m.

“They were motivated, highly motivated coming into this game. Both teams were 2-0 in district play,” Owens said.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 people charged with organized crime in Sabine, San Augustine counties
Lufkin man facing life-threatening injuries after crashing into stolen SUV
Man dies in single-vehicle wreck after possible medical emergency in Nacogdoches
Mollie Sharp
Daughters of Republic of Texas mark new historic site in San Augustine
Palestinians remove a dead body from the rubble of a building after an Israeli airstrike, at...
US begins delivering munitions to Israel as the American death toll rises to 11 in Hamas attacks

Latest News

Red Zone District Standings
Red Zone Top 10
Red Zone Top 10 teams face challenges in Week 8
Center vs. Van
Red Zone Game of the Week: Center vs. Van
Red Zone Reel: Week 7
Red Zone Reel: Week 7