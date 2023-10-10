Kyle Owens says Kilgore ‘was making a statement’ in win over Lindale

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Kilgore High Head Coach Clint Fuller denied his team was making a statement to the rest of the district in their win over Lindale, but Kyle Owens feels differently.

“Coach Fuller, he didn’t say this after the game... but I asked him in the interview, I said ‘Is this a statement, you know, to the rest of the district?’ ‘Oh no, you know, it’s just one win.’ I think he was making a statement,” Owens said.

Owens covered the matchup on Friday as the Week 7 Game of the Week. He said he was impressed with the Bulldogs.

“Kilgore’s got so much speed,” Owens said. “They’ve got speed all over the place. They’ve got big boys up front, but they are fast.”

Owens shared his thoughts on the game on Red Zone Overtime, which is streamed on East Texas Now every Friday at 11:05 p.m.

“They were motivated, highly motivated coming into this game. Both teams were 2-0 in district play,” Owens said.

