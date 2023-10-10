Lufkin man facing life-threatening injuries after crashing into stolen SUV

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a truck crashed into the side of an allegedly stolen SUV on Highway 103 on Tuesday.

According to DPS, troopers are investigating a crash that took place at the intersection of Highway 103 and Tom Holland Road at about 1:20 a.m.

Preliminary findings indicate the driver of a GMC pickup traveling north on Tom Holland Road disregarded a stop sign and struck a Dodge SUV traveling east on Highway 103 on the passenger side, DPS said. The driver of the SUV fled the scene on foot, troopers said, but was found a short time later at a private home.

Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman said the SUV was reported as stolen shortly after the crash.

Kyle Gragg, 34, of Lufkin, was the driver of the truck, and he was taken to UT Tyler for life-threatening injuries.

Randall Page, 26, also of Lufkin, was the driver of the SUV, and he was reportedly uninjured.

DPS said investigation is ongoing.

