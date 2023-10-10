Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mineola’s own Musgraves lends voice to promote Texas state parks

Mineola native singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves narrated a video released Tuesday promoting Proposition 14.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Mineola native singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves narrated a video released Tuesday promoting Proposition 14.

Prop. 14 would authorize $1 billion to be spent on new Texas state parks, and voting will take place on Nov. 7. According to a press release from the Texas Coalition for State Parks, the constitutional amendment would make the largest investment in nature in Texas history. Musgraves said she supports the passing of the amendment.

“As a proud Texan who grew up surrounded by the beauty of our state, I’m proud to support Proposition 14,” said Musgraves. “It’s our chance to give back to the places that shaped us, ensuring they remain vibrant and accessible for future generations. Let’s all vote ‘Yes’ for Proposition 14 to protect and enhance our state park system.”

Prop. 14 seeks to ensure the preservation and expansion of natural areas across the state for visitors to enjoy and wildlife to thrive. According to the release, off-year elections, such as this year’s, historically tend to have low voter turnout. This campaign in partnership with Musgraves hopes to change that.

“Kacey’s involvement in this campaign demonstrates how big a deal Prop 14 is - $1 billion to preserve wild places in Texas before they’re lost forever to development,” said Luke Metzger, Executive Director of Environment Texas. “Prop 14 will leave a lasting legacy of natural beauty, outdoor adventure and cherished memories for generations to come.”

For more information about Proposition 14 and the campaign to support Texas state parks, click here.

