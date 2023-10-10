Red Zone Top 10 teams face challenges in Week 8

EAST TXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The Red Zone Top 10 remains solid for the third consecutive week, but there are some challengers coming in Week 8 looking to take them off the list.

1. Carthage (3-0) 7-0 - The Carthage Bulldogs remain #1 after their second consecutive shutout, this time defeating the Canton Eagles 50-0. The Bulldogs will host the Rusk Eagles (0-2) 3-3, this Friday Night.

2. Chapel Hill (2-0) 6-0 - The Chapel Hill Bulldogs kept their undefeated record intact with a 70-29 win over Jacksonville last week. This week, the Bulldogs will head to Lindale to face the Eagles (2-1) 5-2.

3. Timpson (2-0) 6-0 - The Timpson Bears were off last week, but the Bears are back in action this week as they head to West Sabine to take on the Tigers (1-2) 3-4.

4. Longview (3-0) 5-1 - The Lobos rattled off their 5th straight win last week after defeating Forney 13-7. The Lobos are back at home this week as they host the North Mesquite Stallions (0-3) 1-5.

5. Kilgore (3-0) 6-1 - The Kilgore Bulldogs won their 6th in a row last week, and scored a season high in points when they beat Lindale 64-29. This week, the Bulldogs head to Henderson to face off with the Lions (0-2) 1-5.

6. Malakoff (3-0) 7-0 - The Tigers recorded their 3rd straight shutout last week beating Teague 35-0. The Tigers have only allowed 7 points in the last 5 games. This week, they are back at home as they face the Eustace Bulldogs (0-2) 0-6.

7. Winnsboro (3-0) 6-0 - The Winnsboro Red Raiders defeated their rival Mt. Vernon last week 44-0. This week the Red Raiders welcome in the undefeated Pottsboro Cardinals (2-0) 6-0.

8. Garrison (3-0) 7-0 - The Garrison Bulldogs won their 7th straight game last week defeating Shelbyville 49-14. The Bulldogs are off this week before traveling to Grapeland to take on the Sandies on October 20th.

9. Center (2-0) 5-1 - The Center Roughriders are undefeated in Texas this season. The Roughriders had last week off, and this week they travel to Van to take on the Vandals (3-0) 6-1, in our Red Zone Game of the Week.

10. Beckville (2-0) 5-1 - The Bearcats have won 5 in a row after a season opening loss to Timpson. Beckville was off last week, but they return to action this week, on the road, as they take on the Ore City Rebels (3-0) 4-2.

