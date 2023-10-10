Sabine County jail removed from state’s non-compliance list

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The State of Texas has removed Sabine County from the list of non-compliant jails after the jail was placed on the list in July.

The Sabine County jail failed a fire inspection in September of 2022, after which the jail was placed on the non-compliance list.

The county jail has been removed from the list as of October 10, 2023.

According to the state compliance stipulations for county jails, all facilities must pass an annual fire inspection by the Texas Commission on Fire Protection in order to remain compliant.

