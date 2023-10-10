SFA’s Coach Carthel disapointed on loss to Utah Tech

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lumberjacks are back home today after a tough road trip to Utah, where the Jacks fell short to Utah Tech 37-31. Head coach Colby Carthel talked about it earlier this afternoon.

“Yeah just disappointed with the outcome of the game,” he sais. “Going out there and playing Utah Tech you know fought hard for four quarters but just didn’t play that fourth quarter the way we needed to and ended up you know short.”

Coach Carthel added, “talk to guys like so yeah, did some good things quarterback took care of the ball pretty well you know we only had one turnover on the night, but I still think we had some really good players. Gotta get some guys back from injury. Hopefully we get some of those guys back this week and get it rolling.”

And the Lumberjacks will be back on the road this Saturday as they are set to take on Central Arkansas.

