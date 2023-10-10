Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Herd of sheep caught crossing the road in mesmerizing drone video

A drone caught mesmerizing patterns of a massive sheep herd. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTHELLO, Wash. (CNN) – For the next minute or so, don’t let anyone pull the wool over your eyes or you’ll miss the massive herd of sheep crossing the road.

There’s no point in trying to count the sheep because of how many there are in a drone video taken in Othello, Washington.

A few men on utility vehicles herded the sheep while another man strung plastic fencing across the highway.

If the video is sped up, it becomes weirdly mesmerizing and oddly reminiscent of cow art by a Kansas character who calls himself Farmer Derek.

Derek drove around strategically dropping feed for the cows so that the drone overhead captured them forming a smiley face.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 people charged with organized crime in Sabine, San Augustine counties
Man dies in single-vehicle wreck after possible medical emergency in Nacogdoches
Mollie Sharp
Daughters of Republic of Texas mark new historic site in San Augustine
Palestinians remove a dead body from the rubble of a building after an Israeli airstrike, at...
US begins delivering munitions to Israel as the American death toll rises to 11 in Hamas attacks
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy

Latest News

Five women sued Tim Ballard, the founder of anti-child-trafficking group Operation Underground...
Lawsuit alleges famous child-trafficking opponent sexually abused women who posed as his wife
FILE - Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg appears during his...
Trial document: Trump acknowledged penthouse size at 11,000 square feet, not 30,000 he later claimed
President Joe Biden planned to use a Tuesday speech about the four-day-old war between Israel...
LIVE: Biden remarks on war in Israel
This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Jedidiah Murphy.
Texas prepares for inmate’s execution in hopes that Supreme Court allows it to happen
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report in the Roosevelt Room of the...
LIVE: Biden to condemn Hamas brutality in attack on Israel and call out rape and torture by militants