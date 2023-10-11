Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Abortion drug will remain available as lawsuit continues in Amarillo federal court

The lawsuit challenging the use of an abortion drug will continue in Amarillo federal court,...
The lawsuit challenging the use of an abortion drug will continue in Amarillo federal court, but the drug will remain available under conditions set by the Federal Drug Administration.(KFDA)
By Kevin Welch and Kristin Rodin
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The lawsuit challenging the use of an abortion drug will continue in Amarillo federal court, but the drug will remain available under conditions set by the Federal Drug Administration.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday the challenge of approval of the drug mifepristone was likely not valid because of the expiration of time limits.

The court also said doctors and medical groups challenging the drug failed to show harm by the FDA’s approval of a generic version.

The first hearing in the case took place in March, with U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ordering a hold on federal approval of mifepristone.

The Justice Department appealed the order in April.

