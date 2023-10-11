Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Affidavit: Central Texas couple charged in sexual abuse of minors, woman knew of abuse

(Right to left) Angel Escante, 50 and Shania Escante, 37,
(Right to left) Angel Escante, 50 and Shania Escante, 37,(McLennan County Jail)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas couple was arrested by the Waco Police Department after allegedly endangering children under 17 and indecency with a child.

Angel Escante, 50, faces charges of indecency with a child sexual contact, a second-degree felony, and indecent assault, a class a misdemeanor after two victims reported him sexually abusing them.

Shania Escante, 37, has been charged with abandoning or endangering a child, a state jail felony, after the victims told police she continued to live in the same home as Angel and the two victims, her daughters.

According to the affidavit obtained by KWTX, one of the victims reported that Angel Escante had been touching her inappropriately since she was between 6-7 years old when they lived in Burnett at the time.

“The victim and her family moved to McLennan Country in October 2022 and the victim stated he continued to touch her inappropriately,” said the complaint.

The victim stated in the interview that he would come into her room “almost every night and touch her breast and private area both on top of and underneath her clothes.”

The other victim also reported Angel Escante began to touch her inappropriately and exposed his private area to her beginning at 9 years old, according to the affidavit.

Investigators state a written statement was also provided where in 2014 the girls told their mother, Shania Escante, of him touching them inappropriately as well as exposing his private area to them.

Angel Escante and Shania Escante are being held at the McLennan County Jail where their bond is unknown as of Oct. 11.

