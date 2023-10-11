Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A few showers remain possible over the SE sections of East Texas through mid-afternoon, then a decrease in clouds will occur. Most of ETX should be partly cloudy by late this afternoon, then mostly clear overnight tonight. A cold front is still scheduled to move through our area on Friday bringing with it some gusty winds and much cooler temperatures. A very Fall-Like feel to the days will occur from Saturday through at least Wednesday of next week with chilly low temperatures and cool afternoon temperatures. Breezy conditions are likely starting on Friday and continuing through Monday...then winds settle down mid-week. With just a few sprinkles over far southern and southeastern areas today, rainfall totals should be rather small. Weather for the eclipse on Saturday should be PERFECT. Clear skies, cool temperatures and no clouds. Have a great day.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.