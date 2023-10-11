Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Domino’s is giving away free ‘emergency pizzas’ – here’s how to get yours

This is a small Domino's pizza made in a Domino's Pizza shop in downtown Pittsburgh Monday,...
This is a small Domino's pizza made in a Domino's Pizza shop in downtown Pittsburgh Monday, July 15, 2019.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Domino’s is offering free “emergency pizzas” to customers when they need it most.

With the new Domino’s Emergency Pizza program, members of Domino’s Rewards can get a free medium two-topping pizza to use in a pinch.

“Perhaps you burned dinner, the power went out or maybe your in-laws just dropped in without notice – whatever your emergency situation, Domino’s believes a free pizza can make anything better,” Kate Trumbull, Domino’s senior vice president – chief brand officer, said in a statement.

Introducing Domino’s Emergency Pizza: a program that offers a free medium two-topping pizza to...
Introducing Domino’s Emergency Pizza: a program that offers a free medium two-topping pizza to customers to use whenever they need it most.(Hand-out | Domino's Pizza, Inc./PR Newswire)

Rewards members can earn the emergency pizza by placing an online order of $7.99 or more now through Feb. 11, 2024. The free emergency pizza will be automatically added to the account to be redeemed later.

Domino’s said customers can then visit the “My Deals & Rewards” page in their account to redeem the emergency pizza within 30 days.

The free pizza cannot be redeemed on Oct. 31 or Dec. 31.

To sign up for Domino’s rewards, click here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tara Lyons
Center woman accused in intoxicated driving death of pedestrian
A Lufkin man is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a truck crashed into the side...
Lufkin man facing life-threatening injuries after crashing into stolen SUV
Chase Lee, 33, is accused of assaulting the mother of his daughters, then abducting the girls....
AMBER Alert canceled after girls found safe in hotel, Tyler police say
5 people charged with organized crime in Sabine, San Augustine counties
TJC is hosting a solar eclipse watch party at the Earth and Space Science Center from 10 a.m....
Planetarium director tells how East Texans can safely enjoy Saturday’s eclipse

Latest News

FILE - Twitter, now X. Corp., and Tesla CEO Elon Musk poses before his talks with French...
Social media is awash in misinformation about Israel-Gaza war, but Musk’s X is the most egregious
Bob Busson of Daytona Beach, Fla., bought Powerball tickets at the Curtice Carryout Monday,...
Second biggest lottery prize is up for grabs in Powerball drawing
President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct....
Number of US citizens killed in the Israel-Hamas war rises to 22
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee is followed by reporters as...
Republicans choose Steve Scalise as their nominee for House speaker, taking a step toward replacing Kevin McCarthy
President Joe Biden discussed on Wednesday the war in Israel. (Source: CNN/Pool)
Biden on Israel: 'There is no justification for terrorism'