Drying out and warming up as sunshine returns to close out the week

The weather will certainly cooperate and be good for KTRE Family Night out at the Nacogdoches Expo Center this evening as we renew our annual canned food drive at the Nacogdoches Expo Center. Temperatures will be in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s and will continue a gradual fall as the cloud cover begins to break up and drier air advects into our region tonight.

It will be mostly cloudy and cool overnight with lows in the upper 50′s.

Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies to go along with seasonal temperatures as daytime highs top out in the lower 80′s with a southeasterly breeze.

Friday will be our warmest day for the near future as southerly winds and abundant sunshine leads to daytime highs climbing into the upper 80′s in the afternoon.

Those warm temperatures will be short-lived, however, since our next cold frontal passage is slated to arrive late in the day on Friday. This will be a dry frontal passage with perhaps a few clouds, and nothing else.

The timing of this front will lead to a second straight weekend of cool, autumn breezes and below normal temperatures, making for great weather to be outdoors this weekend.

Morning lows will be in the upper 40′s to lower 50′s with daytime highs in the lower-to-middle 70′s under sun-filled skies and starlit nights with dry air and low humidity lasting through the weekend and all the way into the middle of next week. It will be cool, crisp, and refreshing as temperatures will be trending slightly below normal due to the cool, northerly breezes in place.

